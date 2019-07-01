|
|
Jack E. Kuhn, II., 65, passed away on Sun. June 30, 2019. Husband of Karen L. and father of Jack, III and Jill A. Hamilton. Services: 11 a.m., Fri., July 5, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 1060 W. Lincoln Highway, COATESVILLE. Visitation 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to the Army Ranger Lead The Way Fund, www.leadthewayfund.org. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Daily Local on July 2, 2019