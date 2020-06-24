Jack (John Francis) Moran Beloved husband of Susan Moran, Jack died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Dublin, Ireland on September 26, 1936 to James and Kathleen Keegan Moran. Jack was predeceased by his parents, brothers Frank and Jimmy and his sister, Margaret. He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Price (New York) and Breda Mullarkey (Dublin, Ireland). Jack was the proud father of six children by Regina A. Malley: Christopher (Ann), Keith, Pamela Keller (Craig), Glenn (Nadine), Colleen Bernard (Wesley), Sean and stepfather to Daniel (Lynnette) McElaney, and the grandfather to 14 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 7. He loved his family deeply. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320 starting at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10 to 10:45 am. Burial at All Souls Cemetery (Manor Road) following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Jack’s favorite charity, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org). A donation will be made to St. Peter Church in Jack’s memory. To view Jack’s full obituary or leave a message for the family, go to www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.