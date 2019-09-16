Daily Local News Obituaries
Jacqueline V. (nee Bedard) Avis, 84, of Honey Brook, PA, passed away on September 11, 2019. Born in North Adams, MA in 1935, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (nee Michaud) Bedard. Jacqueline enjoyed traveling, was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan, and a talented artist. She was an avid golfer and played in several women’s golf leagues. Jacqueline was a loving mother and doting grandmother. She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Avis; loving mother of Denise Avis Kelly (David); adoring grandmother of Melissa, Kimberly, and Caitlin Kelly; predeceased by her siblings, Eleanor Williamson, Jeannine Bisson, Larry Bedard, and Valmore Bedard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:50 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 19, 2019
