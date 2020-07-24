Jacqueline H. (nee Harper) Sharpless, 87, of West Chester, PA, passed away on July 18, 2020. Born in New Cumberland, PA in 1932, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Katharine (nee Hoffman) Harper. Jacqueline’s first job was with Standard Oil/Esso. She spent many years working as a secretary at the Baptist Church of West Chester and then worked for Wusinich & Brogan Law Firm. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and knitting. She loved vacationing at East Booth Bay, ME, Bermuda, and Ocean City, NJ, as well as visiting the family’s summer home in Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos. Jacqueline was the beloved wife of the late William G. Sharpless, Sr.; loving mother of William G. Sharpless, Jr. (Aura Maria), Susan S. Stuart (Glen), and Karen S. Coviello (Joseph); adoring grandmother of Laura, Christopher, Jason, Jennifer, David, Andrew, Nicholas, and Kaitlin and great-grandmother of Kamryn and Cayden. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19382, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
