|
|
Jacqueline Harding Van Grofski, “Jackie,” passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at the age of 77, and was preceded in death by her mother Harriet Askew and father Jack Harding. She was a proud graduate of Kennett High School, President of the Class of 59 and a graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in Economics where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and received the Emalea Pusey Warner Outstanding Senior Woman Award. She also earned an MBA in Finance from Widener University. Jacqueline was an Agency Principal/Vice President Personal Lines of Arthur Hall Insurance in West Chester, Pa for 20 years, President of Demi Block, LLC, a Real Estate Investment Company, and taught Economics and Finance at Penn State Brandywine Campus. Her leadership, citizenship, and community activities included President of the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce, Coordinator of the West Chester Bicentennial Celebration 1999, Named Outstanding Citizen of The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce 2000, March of Dimes Chester County Women of Achievement, and Chairwoman of the West Chester Business Improvement District. She was also a member of Wilmington Country Club and Mariner Sands Country Club, Stuart, Fla. Her passions were her grandchildren, flower gardening and arrangement, tennis, skiing, college football, quilting, and the Kennett High School Class of ‘59. She will be greatly missed for her unforgettable, uplifting, and infectious smile and laugh, her dedicated passion to be of help and service to others, and her deep Christian belief and faith. She made people feel better than life and gave them a sense of being. You knew she was aware of you. Survivors include her husband Thomas Van Grofski, and her children Suzanne Humphreys (Eph), David Blake (Julie),Ted Blake (Elliot), and her special grandchildren Taylor Denham, Cody Denham, Kate Blake, Ben Blake, sister Jill McDonald (William), nephews Nathan McDonald (Kelly), and Cameron McDonald ( Elaine). Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30th from 10 to 10:45 am at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 followed by a funeral service at 11 am across the street at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 212 Meredith Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, Attn: Abramson Cancer Center or Penn Hospice.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 29, 2019