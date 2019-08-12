Daily Local News Obituaries
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery
1040 Chestnut Tree Road
Honey Brook, PA
Jacquelwyn Ressler


1936 - 2019
Jacquelwyn Ressler Obituary
Jacquelwyn S. "Shirley" Miller Ressler, 82 formerly of Honey Brook passed away August 8, 2019. Born on September 2, 1936 in Honey Brook, she was the daughter of Marguerite Bingaman. Shirley moved to Lancaster County as a young adult.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Stephen J. Ressler of Honey Grove, PA, Jeffrey S., husband of Kathy Ressler of Petersburg, PA and James L., husband of Janice Ressler of Willow Street. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Amy L. Bomberger and great grandchildren, Leo and Wren.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's Graveside Services on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 1040 Chestnut Tree Road, Honey Brook, PA. For further information, please call 717-872-1779 or visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Conestoga, PA.
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 11, 2019
