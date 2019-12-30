|
|
James G. “Chunky” Klunk, 70, of Honey Brook, passed away on Fri., Dec. 27, 2019. An evening visitation from 5 to 8 pm on Fri., Jan. 3rd at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A morning visitation from 8:30 to 10 am on Sat., Jan. 4th at St. Joseph Church, 322 Manor Ave., Downingtown, with Celebration of Life at 10:30 am. Interment private at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Downingtown West Athletics, Attn: C. Sigle, 445 Manor Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 31, 2019