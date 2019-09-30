Home

James â€œJimâ€ N. Canfield III

James â€œJimâ€ N. Canfield III Obituary
James “Jim” N. Canfield III, 88, of Coatesville, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was the loving husband to Julia R. Canfield (nee McClellan). A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel Chester Springs 217 Dowlin Forge Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Friends are welcome to pay their respects prior from 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM. For additional information and online condolences, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 1, 2019
