|
|
James A. “Duke” Horshock, 80, of Elverson, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He is survived by his loyal companion Shirley (Molnar) Colyer; cherished daughter Christine Navoy, (Ian). While the general public is not permitted at this time to attend his funeral services, we will be WEBCASTING his funeral on Tuesday April 7th at 2 PM. There will be a link available on the funeral home website prior to the start of services. A public life celebration for Duke will be held once the current health crisis subsides. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 2, 2020