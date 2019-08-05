|
A Memorial mass for James (Jim) and Jean Strausler will be held at 10:30AM on August 10, 2019 at SS Philip and James church in Exton, PA. Jean passed away at age 88 on August 24, 2017 and Jim passed at age 92 on March 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Jim and Jean loved their beloved dogs so in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Philadelphia, PA 17569.
