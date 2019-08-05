Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Strausler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James and Jean Strausler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James and Jean Strausler Obituary
A Memorial mass for James (Jim) and Jean Strausler will be held at 10:30AM on August 10, 2019 at SS Philip and James church in Exton, PA. Jean passed away at age 88 on August 24, 2017 and Jim passed at age 92 on March 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Jim and Jean loved their beloved dogs so in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Philadelphia, PA 17569.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.