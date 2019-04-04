|
|
James E. Barnes, 66, of Dilworthtown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late: William E. and Molly Bohn Barnes. Jim was the co-owner of the Dilworthtown Inn, Blue Pear and Inn Keeper’s Kitchen. Jim is survived by his brother, Bill and his wife Linda and their children: Trevor and Danielle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382. The family will greet guests on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, 229 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2019