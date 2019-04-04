Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Founds Funeral Home Inc
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for James Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Barnes Obituary
James E. Barnes, 66, of Dilworthtown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late: William E. and Molly Bohn Barnes. Jim was the co-owner of the Dilworthtown Inn, Blue Pear and Inn Keeper’s Kitchen. Jim is survived by his brother, Bill and his wife Linda and their children: Trevor and Danielle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382. The family will greet guests on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, 229 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Founds Funeral Home Inc
Download Now