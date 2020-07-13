On Friday, July 10, 2020, James Blaine Alderman III of Apollo Beach, FL, passed away at 77. He was a big personality with a bigger fashion sense — you knew Jim was coming by his bright Hawaiian shirts and clacking cowboy boots. He wore both long before they were trendy, and long after. Jim wore many hats in his seven-plus decades. As a hard-hitting, two-way football player in the 1950s and ‘60s at Coatesville (Penn.) High School he gained inductance to the Coatesville Sports Hall of Fame. His University of North Carolina team won the program’s first-ever ACC Championship and bowl game in 1963. His playing career continued after college, suiting up for the Harrisburg Capitols, Philadelphia Bulldogs and Pottstown Firebirds. He became a demanding, caring coach from the 1960s-‘80s at UNC, the University of Virginia and Cheyney State and ultimately at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, Del., where as Coach of the Year, he led the 1979 Vikings to the school’s first and only DIAA State Championship. A passionate, unconventional educator at Cape in the 1970s-’90s, he taught students to cherish what “A Wonderful World” we live in. A dedicated environmentalist in the 1990s and 2000s at the Delaware Center for Inland Bays, Jim helped establish the James Farm Ecological Preserve. Big Jim was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and mentor. Once you became part of his world, you could count on him for world-class hugs, pragmatic advice, gut-busting laughter, a soft place to land, much-needed reality checks and an ice-cold beer or spicy bloody mary … always. Jim and Kathy, the love of his life and wife of 46 years, cherished mountains and beaches alike. They spent countless hours camping and exploring trails and parks nationwide, especially the Appalachian Trail and Skyline Drive. In 2003, they realized their dream when they purchased a cottage in Abaco, Bahamas. Since then, they lived their best lives, splitting time between their long-time wooded paradise at Bald Cypress Farm in Lewes and their newer tropical one at Li’l Gecko Cottage on Great Guana Cay. They moved from Lewes to Apollo Beach in 2018 to be closer to their daughter and Abaco. Hurricane Dorian decimated their beloved island in September 2019, about when Jim began his year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. The family remains committed to supporting their Bahamian family and rebuilding the place that mean so much to them. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim, mother, Elizabeth, and the horses, dogs and cats his family loved and lost. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Veser and their daughter Abby (Brad) Jacobs; his son from a previous marriage, Jon (Martha) Alderman, and their two children; his brother Garry; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be delayed. Memorial contributions can be made (specify in Jim’s name) to the Rebuild Great Guana Cay Foundation (www.rebuildgreatguanacayfoundation.org
) or the James Farm Ecological Preserve (www.inlandbays.org
; Jim Alderman/James Farm in comments).