James C. Bradford, Sr., age 78, of FL, formerly of Coatesville, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was the husband of Claire Ann Titus Bradford. Born in DE, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lulu Buchann Bradford. He served in the US Marine Corps and was involved with the Marine Corps League. He worked at Lukens Steel for 31 years. He is also survived by 2 children: Shari (Jeff) Englerth, Gap, Clifford (Brenda) Bradford, FL, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Heather DeHaven and a brother Donald Bradford. Interment will be in the Bushnell National Cemetery, FL.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 18, 2019