Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bradford Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Bradford Sr. Obituary
James C. Bradford, Sr., age 78, of FL, formerly of Coatesville, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was the husband of Claire Ann Titus Bradford. Born in DE, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lulu Buchann Bradford. He served in the US Marine Corps and was involved with the Marine Corps League. He worked at Lukens Steel for 31 years. He is also survived by 2 children: Shari (Jeff) Englerth, Gap, Clifford (Brenda) Bradford, FL, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Heather DeHaven and a brother Donald Bradford. Interment will be in the Bushnell National Cemetery, FL.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.