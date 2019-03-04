Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
1060 W. Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA 19320
484-378-7210
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Brock Obituary
James Benson Brock, 66, of Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, February 28, 2019. Known as “Benson” to his friends and family, he was the loving husband of ten years to Donna Brock (nee Lawrenzi). Services for Benson will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home COATESVILLE (Valley Township Location) 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy. Coatesville Pa, 19320 with visitation prior from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. To send online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now