|
|
James Benson Brock, 66, of Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, February 28, 2019. Known as “Benson” to his friends and family, he was the loving husband of ten years to Donna Brock (nee Lawrenzi). Services for Benson will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home COATESVILLE (Valley Township Location) 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy. Coatesville Pa, 19320 with visitation prior from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. To send online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2019