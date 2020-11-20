1/
James C. Johnson
Captain James C. Johnson “Jim”, 84, of West Chester, PA formerly of Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2020. Born in Wildwood, NJ in 1936, Jim was the son of the late Captain James P. and Isabel (née Dandois) Johnson. He was a Delaware River Pilot for 37 years until his retirement in 1996. Jim was the beloved husband, for 59 years, of the late Cynthia (née Pilot) Johnson; loving father of Steven R. Johnson (Olga), the late James C. Johnson, Jr., and Cynthia Anne Doster (Brian); grandfather of Steven M. Johnson, Erica Johnson, Christian Zimmerman (Heather), and Megan Holstrom (Chris); great-grandfather of Sylas, Derrick, and Elliott Holstrom; dear brother of the late Captain Robert D. Johnson. Interment will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28th at Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, 4 Westtown Road, Thornton, PA 19373. All those attending are required to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA. 19382 610-431-9000 Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

