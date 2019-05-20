Daily Local News Obituaries
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
More Obituaries for James Calhoun
James Calhoun

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Calhoun Obituary
James S. Calhoun, 72, of Cape May, formerly of Downingtown and Oreland PA. Jim graduated from Springfield Township High School and later attended Western Kentucky University, he later completed his master’s degrees at Antioch College and Rowan University (Glassboro State). Jim’s three passions in life were his family, education and football. Jim played football at Western Kentucky University and later for the Pottstown Firebirds. He served as Principal at Phoenixville Senior High School and concluded his career at Kennett Consolidated School District. Jim enjoyed watching his grandsons play football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse; swimming in the pool and driving his wife around the golf course. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Scott (Calhoun, Lewis); his father, Seward Bowman Calhoun and his brother, Martin Calhoun. Jim will be missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Calhoun (nee Giles); two children, Jodi (and Robert) Lamoreux and Tobi (and Christopher) Oves; one brother, Seward “Hutter” (and Susy); four grandchildren, Robert and Tanner (Lamoreux) and Brett and Brady (Oves). Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday (May 23rd) from 10am until 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May, with Jim’s memorial ceremony to follow and begin at 11am. Interment will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Jim’s memory to FACES 4 Autism, by visiting the following website: https://faces4autism.org or by mail, FACES 4 Autism, 2900 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 21, 2019
