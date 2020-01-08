|
|
James Curtis Phiel, 61, of Englewood, Colorado, known to all as Curt or Curte’, beloved husband of Lynda (née Dowling), died at home on January 2, 2020. After a courageous three-year battle with brain cancer, he is finally at peace with his Mother and Grandfather in the presence of our Lord. Curt was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, moved to California and then returned to West Chester in 1974 and graduated West Chester East High School in 1976 and Temple University in 1986. Curt moved to Colorado in 2012 and went back and forth to Philadelphia, PA while working for Paradise Management until he was diagnosed in February 2017. Besides his wife Lynda, Curt is survived by his father, Arnold Phiel, Jr. (Dani), sister Terri (David), step-grandmother, Cathy, stepsons Paul (Ana), Todd (Mandy), granddaughter Amanda and his many friends. Curt loved the Lord and had many interests, especially restoring old houses, woodworking, landscaping, photography, music, his many dogs, feeding the squirrels and cheering on his Eagles and Phillies. Curt was a construction manager for various builders and built over 300 homes, had his own General Contracting business and then worked for Paradise Management where he became passionate and eventual board member of B.E.A.M. (Baltimore Economic Advancement Movement: mylightbeam.com). A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 AM, at the Sheraton Hotel, Rt 30, Frazier, PA with lunch to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made as follows: B.E.A.M. through it’s website: www.mylightbeam.com); or, Colorado Visiting Nurses through it’s website: www.vnacolorado.org
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 9, 2020