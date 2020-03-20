Home

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 James F. McCullough Jr.,also known as Bud, loving brother and friend passed away at the age of 81. Jim was born on September 10, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to James and Isabelle (McCoy) McCullough. He later resided in West Chester Pa. Jim served in the US Air Force for four years. He received his Undergraduate Degree from West Chester University and a Master’s Degree in Informational Sciences from Penn State University. He retired from DuPont. Jim had previously been part of Search and Rescue and also was an active member of the VVA Chapter 436. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Isabelle, a sister Mary Mansure, and a niece Maureen Kirk. He is survived by three sisters, June Bottke, Patricia Kearney and Eileen McCullough along with four nephews, four nieces and 11 grand nieces and nephews. Interment will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:00pm in Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Rd, Yeadon Delaware County, PA. A memorial Mass has been temporarily postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers please donate to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 436, PO Box 189, Phoenixville PA 19460 or Tunnel2Towers.org
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 22, 2020
