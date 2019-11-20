Daily Local News Obituaries
James Franklin Heslep IV


1968 - 2019
James Franklin Heslep IV Obituary
James Franklin (Jay) Heslep IV, of Santee, South Carolina, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jay was born October 5, 1968 in Roanoke, Virginia. Jay or Jaybird as most knew him enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and listening to music. Special thanks to the incredible caregivers at MUSC, Kelly and Brooke, your time spent with him was truly a blessing. Survivors include his parents, James (Jim) and Martha Heslep; his brother, Robert Heslep; sister, Janie Heslep and niece, Sophia Heslep. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 21, 2019
