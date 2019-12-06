|
James Franklin (Jay) Heslep IV, of Santee, South Carolina, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A memorial luncheon will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 for Jay Heslep at the Concordville Inn, Rt 322 and Rt 1, Concordville, PA 19331 in the Longwood Room from 12 to 2pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Flowers will be accepted, please have them sent to the Concordville Inn. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 12, 2019