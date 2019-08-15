|
James Harvey Bond, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brandywine at Longwood, Kennett Square. Born November 10, 1929 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late James H. Bond and Edna Magee Bond. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Hall Bond. 35 of those years were spent living in western Wyoming. Also, he is survived by daughters, Brenda DiBartolomeo (James), Judy Conley (Christopher) and sons, James Bond III and Thomas Bond (Donna); 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, Edward F. Bond (Kathleen) and sister, Elizabeth Brewer. He is proceeded in death by his brother, David L. Bond. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 16, 2019