Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
James J. Walker

James J. Walker Obituary
James J. Walker, 63, of Downingtown, PA passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born in Darby, PA to the late James J. and Mary B. (née Barry) Walker. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports and Notre Dame Football fan. He enjoyed golfing, baseball, softball and was the life of the party while spending time with family and friends. He was a 4th Degree Knight, Council 1333 in West Chester. Jim was the beloved husband of Jane Walker (née Rothwell); the loving father of Jack Walker and the late James Walker; the dear brother of Bill Walker (Debbie), Michael Walker, Anne Cassidy (Michael), and Maria Leach (Bayard). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 5:00-9:00 PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, and Tuesday 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Terry Muzzy Foundation c/o Chester County Community Foundation, 28 W. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 30, 2019
