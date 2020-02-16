Daily Local News Obituaries
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Parkesburg, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Parkesburg, PA
James M. Kauffman Sr. of Gap James Kauffman Sr. passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. James was a Finishing Manager for Lukens Steel Co. and has worked there for 53 years. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Parkesburg with a time of visitation from 9:30-10:30 am before the Mass. Another visitation will be on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the mass at Our Lady of Consolation Cemetery Parkesburg. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville. 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 17, 2020
