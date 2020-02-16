|
James M. Kauffman Sr. of Gap James Kauffman Sr. passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. James was a Finishing Manager for Lukens Steel Co. and has worked there for 53 years. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Parkesburg with a time of visitation from 9:30-10:30 am before the Mass. Another visitation will be on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the mass at Our Lady of Consolation Cemetery Parkesburg. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville. 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 17, 2020