James Kelleher

James Kelleher Obituary
James Kent Kelleher, age 85, passed away on July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 1/2 years of Sue (nee Straith) Kelleher. Loving father of Kevin (Priscilla), Kathy, Kristine (Rob) Singer, and Kolleen (Paul) Rippy. Loving grandfather of Kayla Neller, Kristin Kelleher, Ryan Singer, Kevin Singer, Kellie Rippy, and Tyler Rippy. Loving brother of William (Joy) Kelleher. Services are private. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Asera Care Hospice, 415 Eagleview Blvd suite 108, Exton, PA 19341. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019
