James M. Zazo, 86, of Coatesville died Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Phoenix Center, Phoenixville. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Perpinka Zazo, Sr. and the husband of the late Joann Pomento Zazo with whom he shared 58 years of marriage before her death in August 2018. He was a member of St. Peter Church, West Brandywine. He volunteered countless hours at the former St. Cecilia Church and School and he often gave up his lunch hour to volunteer as a gym teacher at Coatesville Area Catholic Elementary School, when they didn’t have a gym teacher. Jimmy was a 1952 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was an electric assembler on the first nuclear warhead. He retired from Lukens Steel Co. after 30 years of service as head of the Safety Department. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles and spending time with his family. Jimmy is survived by his two daughters: Susan Walsh and her husband, Terry of Coatesville and Janiece Seldomridge and her husband, Jeffrey of Narvon; 3 grandchildren: Lindsay Walsh, Andrew Leshak and Aaron Seldomridge; and one great-grandson Michael James Leshak; and his brother, Robert Zazo and his wife Margaret. In addition to his wife, Joann, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael L. Zazo, Jr. Jimmy’s funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 5, 2020 11am at St. Peter Church 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine. Visitation will begin at 10 am. Socially distance guidelines will be followed during visitation and funeral mass. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.