James M. Zazo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Zazo, 86, of Coatesville died Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Phoenix Center, Phoenixville. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Perpinka Zazo, Sr. and the husband of the late Joann Pomento Zazo with whom he shared 58 years of marriage before her death in August 2018. He was a member of St. Peter Church, West Brandywine. He volunteered countless hours at the former St. Cecilia Church and School and he often gave up his lunch hour to volunteer as a gym teacher at Coatesville Area Catholic Elementary School, when they didn’t have a gym teacher. Jimmy was a 1952 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was an electric assembler on the first nuclear warhead. He retired from Lukens Steel Co. after 30 years of service as head of the Safety Department. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles and spending time with his family. Jimmy is survived by his two daughters: Susan Walsh and her husband, Terry of Coatesville and Janiece Seldomridge and her husband, Jeffrey of Narvon; 3 grandchildren: Lindsay Walsh, Andrew Leshak and Aaron Seldomridge; and one great-grandson Michael James Leshak; and his brother, Robert Zazo and his wife Margaret. In addition to his wife, Joann, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael L. Zazo, Jr. Jimmy’s funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 5, 2020 11am at St. Peter Church 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine. Visitation will begin at 10 am. Socially distance guidelines will be followed during visitation and funeral mass. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved