James C. McDevitt, Sr., 83, of Glenmoore, PA, passed away on December 14, 2019. Born in Upper Darby, PA in 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Ann (nee McHugh) McDevitt. James served honorably in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion #0646 and the . For his first job, he hung signs for Berm Studios. James was the owner of Great Valley Auto Salvage, Malvern, PA. In his free time, he enjoyed attending car shows, collecting antiques, playing horseshoes, fishing, and picnics. James loved his wife and his family very much. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee Hartman) McDevitt; loving father of James C. McDevitt (Doreen), Thomas F. McDevitt, Michael P. McDevitt (Heather), Janice A. Shenberger (Charles), and Penny Kubin (Nicholas); caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Nancy O’Donoghue (Joe), Marie Savinese, Bernadette McClean (Tom), Betty Devinney, the late Thomas McDevitt, and the late Rosie McWilliams. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6-9 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, and 8:30-10:15 AM Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019