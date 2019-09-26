|
10/1/64-9/17/19. James J. Murphy IV “Jimmy” “Murphquake” beloved son, uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, friend left the bonds of this earth into eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Jimmy spent his childhood in Warminster PA. He graduated from Centennial High School and West Chester University. Jimmy traveled abroad and extensively in the USA showing the beauty of this world through his gift of photography. He is the son of James and Eileen Murphy, Freeport FL; Brother of Brian R. Murphy (Diane) Freeport FL; Cynthia E. Zern (Jason) West Grove, PA. Jimmy is survived by nephews, a niece, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jimmy loved life and showed it with a broad smile and positive attitude. For over 25 years, he was a cycling instructor and ran classes at ACAC in West Chester. He was a competitive golfer and followed the Eagles and Phillies with a passion. He was an excellent Trivia partner and could dance up a storm. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him. Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 300 State Road, West Grove PA. Visitation starts at 9:00 AM with Mass promptly at 9:45 AM. A luncheon will follow. No flowers please. Jimmy did volunteer work at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester PA 19380. Donations in his name would be appreciated. Most of all, we would ask you to perform acts of kindness in Jimmy’s name. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 29, 2019