James P. Bohenko, 68, of Downingtown, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Christine J. House Bohenko, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Hartford, CT., he was the son of the late John and Eleanor Bohenko. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife, Mr. Bohenko is survived by his daughters Sara and Megan, and grandsons, Anthony, Alex, Aaron, Ashton, Gabe and Jude. Services will be held privately with the family. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
