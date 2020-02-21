|
James R. Davis, Sr. age 65 of Malvern, PA passed away at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was the beloved wife of Patricia Stanley Davis. Jim was born on October 16, 1954 in Norristown, PA to the late Benjamin Davis and Mary Jane Toth. He was a graduate of Upper Merion High School and was a longtime retail clerk for Acme Markets. Jim enjoyed playing with legos, model cars, and making cupcakes with his grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Husband of Patricia D. Davis; father of Heather Stevenson and the late James R. Davis, Jr.; brother of Mary Ellen Hitchens and Jackie Davis; grandfather of Bailey, Sierra, Colton, and Casey. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 23, 2020