Retired SMSGT James Robert “Woody” Woodward of Jacksonville, AR died on November 4, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born in Coatesville, PA to Charles Coulter and Edna Elizabeth Woodward on March 16. 1944. He joined the United States Air Force in 1963 and proudly served for 20 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He met the love of his life, Linda Ann DeRosa Woodward, while stationed in Sumter, SC. They married on November 5, 1966 and would have celebrated their 54th anniversary on November 5th. James was a loving husband, father and Poppy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and brother, Charles Coulter Woodward, Jr. He is survived by three daughters Patricia Sexton and Darlene Rains of Sherwood, Suzanne Bullard (Tim) of Maumelle and three grandchildren Taylor Sexton, Nathan Sexton, and Carson Bullard. He is also survived by a brother Paul Woodward (Marianne) of Downingtown, PA, and Janice Woodward of Hixson, TN, as well as a host of family members. He also leaves behind his cherished dog, Dunkin. Visitation will be held Tuesday November 10th from 6-8 pm at Rest Hills Funeral home, with a rosary at 7:45pm. A Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 10am at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, with a burial to follow at Rest Hills Memorial Park. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Little Rock Compassion Center. To view his full story, please visit www.griffinleggettresthills.com
.