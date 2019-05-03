|
|
James Fred Shimer of Nottingham, PA died at his home on Saturday April 6th of pancreatic cancer at age 77. He was born February 1, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. Fred was passionate about all things baseball. He played little league as a young boy and continued on to pitch for Neshaminy High School and Millersville University. After graduating he played ball in numerous adult baseball leagues. Fred spent his career as a librarian at Avon Grove High School and moonlighted as a bartender at the Red Rose Inn. Fred loved reading, military history and collecting historical and sports memorabilia. He also loved steam engines, airplanes, jazz and Louis Armstrong. He volunteered his time at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, PA. Fred was preceded in death by his parents James M. and Dolly (Lashley) Shimer and is survived by his sister Joan S. Fuentes (Bill) of Tucson, AZ and brother John D. Shimer (Vicki) of The Villages, FL. Also surviving are his nephews Mark, David and Michael Shimer and Michael Fuentes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Fred’s name to the Pennsylvania Railroad Society. Funeral arrangements were handled by Ruffenach Family Funeral Home of Oxford, PA. www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 5, 2019