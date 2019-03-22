Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stewart Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Stewart Sr. Obituary
James W. Stewart, Sr. “Jim” passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Mar. 21, 2019 at 2:13pm, age 78 of Glen Mills, formerly of Aston. Born on June 28, 1940 Jim served in the U.S. Army before starting his own business in commercial & industrial painting. Proceeded in death by his parents Nathan & Lillian Stewart, brother of the late Nathan Stewart & Jeanette Stanwell. Devoted husband of Sandra D. Stewart (nee McLaughlin) Devoted father of James W. Jr. (wife, Gail) Stewart, Michael S. (wife, Deb) Stewart, Wendy Jo (husband, Scott)Wilkerson. Also survived by his 6 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 1-3 pm, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral service will be held 3pm in our Main Chapel. Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now