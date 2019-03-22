|
|
James W. Stewart, Sr. “Jim” passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Mar. 21, 2019 at 2:13pm, age 78 of Glen Mills, formerly of Aston. Born on June 28, 1940 Jim served in the U.S. Army before starting his own business in commercial & industrial painting. Proceeded in death by his parents Nathan & Lillian Stewart, brother of the late Nathan Stewart & Jeanette Stanwell. Devoted husband of Sandra D. Stewart (nee McLaughlin) Devoted father of James W. Jr. (wife, Gail) Stewart, Michael S. (wife, Deb) Stewart, Wendy Jo (husband, Scott)Wilkerson. Also survived by his 6 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 1-3 pm, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral service will be held 3pm in our Main Chapel. Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 24, 2019