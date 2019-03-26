|
James Strausler (Jim), age 92 passed away on March 23, 2019. Preceded in Death was his Beloved wife of 68 years, Jean (Conrad) Strausler. Jim was born in Altoona, PA on April 1, 1926 to J. Ryan and Olive Nagle Strausler. He attended schools in Swissvale, PA and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Jim served in the U.S. Navy in WWII with the rank of Lieut. [S.G]. He is survived by his children Stephen (Mairi MacRae), Susan Bedrossian (William) and Kathleen Hamilton (Frank); 14 Grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He spent most of his working life in the metals distribution business and was co-founder of Alliance Metals in West Chester, retiring in 1988 as V.P and General Manager. He and Jean bred and showed English Springer Spaniels and Golden Retrievers for over 50 years. He loved children and enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening and swimming. He swam almost every day until his death. Jim loved his beloved dogs so in his memory donations can be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Philadelphia, PA 17569.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019