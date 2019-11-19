Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Raysor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Trout Raysor


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Trout Raysor Obituary
James Trout Raysor, born May 4, 1934 in Coatesville PA, passed away after a lengthy illness on November 15, 2019 in Christiana PA aged 85 years old. Jim graduated from the Scott High School, Coatesville PA in 1953. He served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves from March 25, 1952 until March 24, 1960. He was a 55-year member of Brandywine-Goddard Lodge 383. Jim was a member of the Boy Scouts of America both as a scout and as an adult leader. He enjoyed bicycling and boating, and was an avid fisherman, hunter and camper who loved the mountains of Northern PA. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Coatesville PA and St Michaels Lutheran Church in Strasburg PA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Enoch and Jesse, his 6 brothers, and grandson Giovanni. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Harriet, sons James, Michael, Eric and Raymond, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -