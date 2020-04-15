|
|
James Winder Laird of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, died April 3, 2020. He was 74. Mr. Laird graduated from the University of Delaware and took a year at the Restaurant School in Philadelphia. He moved to West Chester, Pennsylvania, and put his coach-and-four on a scheduled run from West Chester to the Marshalton Inn. For some years he hosted coaching evenings, taking guests cross-country on his carriages and returning them for dinner to his own restaurant. He was a regular participant in the coaching classes at the Devon Horse Show and at other equine events and was a member of the Vicmead Coaching Club and one of its presidents. In the 1980s he moved to Gloucester, Virginia, and began raising Hackney horses, an endangered breed. In order to increase their numbers and bloodlines, he imported old bloodlines from Argentina. After he moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, he continued his philanthropy, supporting local musical, theatrical, and social organizations. He also pursued his love of travel, a passion developed during his childhood. He was a memorable host, and his parties and holiday dinners brought joy to his family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, William Winder Laird and Winnifred Moreton Laird of Wilmington, Delaware, and siblings Mary Laird Silvia of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and George W. Laird of Wilmington, Delaware. He is survived by his three nieces, Margaret Lindale Laird, Alletta Laird Tate, and Irene Laird Jennings and their families; his sister’s husband, Peter Alfred Silvia; and his brother’s wife, Ann Laird Wick. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SunServe, 2312 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Florida, 33305 (https://www.sunserve.org/donate/).
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 20, 2020