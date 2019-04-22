|
Jane Fletcher Higgins, formerly of Wayne, PA, aged 91. Daughter of the Late W. Meade and Jane Gordon Fletcher, Mrs. Higgins was born and raised on Willisbrook Farm in Malvern, PA. After attending the Agnes Irwin School, graduating in the Class of 1945, she matriculated at Finch College (now a part of Brown University). After graduating in 1949, Mrs. Higgins was for many years very active in literary circles in Philadelphia as well as being deeply involved in historic preservation as a member of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter II, at that time based at the Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park. Mrs. Higgins wrote several novels of life in 1950's Philadelphia society as well as a number of plays, with one of her plays being produced at the Media Theater. Mrs. Higgins in her later years was an avid collector of antique American and European dolls and was well known in the collecting community for her expertise and discernment. She married John Higgins in 1961 and they lived in Wayne until his death in 1989. Mrs. Higgins is survived by two nieces and two nephews and her grand-niece and grand-nephew, all of Malvern. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Agnes Irwin School, Rosemont, PA.
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 22, 2019