Jane Tyson Hewson, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Chester County Hospital after a brief illness. Born February 23, 1931 in Chester, she was the daughter of Allan and Adelaide Tyson and predeceased by her brother Allan G. Tyson, Jr. She attended Swarthmore High School and graduated from Temple University, where she met her husband of 65 years, William C. Hewson, who passed away in 2017. During her long life in West Chester, Jane volunteered for various organizations. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where she served as an Elder, taught Sunday school, and served on several committees. Due to her strong passion for helping others, she also served for many years on the board of Family Service of Chester County and the Wentworth Home. She also volunteered faithfully for Meals on Wheels. Jane is survived by her three children, William C. Hewson, Jr. (Barbara), Nancy Turner (Frank), and Daniel Hewson (Kerry); and her four beloved grandchildren, Jessica Turner, John Turner, Amy Hewson, and Daniel Hewson. She loved reading, traveling, watching Philadelphia sports, and enjoyed many summers at her cottage in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Her strong faith, loving family, and lasting and caring friendships rewarded her with a long life filled with happiness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 130 W Miner Street, West Chester, PA 19382. Visitation with the family will follow the service. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Family Service of Chester County, 310 N Matlack Street, West Chester, PA 19380 and the First Presbyterian Church of West Chester at the above address. Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, 610-696-0134. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 5, 2019