Jane C. Kalbitzer, 86, of West Chester, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Kalbitzer, with whom she shared 19 ½ years of marriage before his passing in August 26, 1976. Born and raised in Downingtown, Jane was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Cipollini. She was a 1950 graduate of Downingtown High School and a former member of St. Joseph Church. Celebrating her 50th year in the Real Estate Industry, Jane started her career with Fox & Lazo and was currently selling with Berkshire Hathaway. She was a member of the Chester County Association of Realtors and was classified as Realtor Emeritus. She was also an Associate Broker and taught Real Estate classes as Immaculate University. She was a member of St. Agnes Church in West Chester, where she taught CCD for 15 years. Jane enjoyed cooking, traveling, entertaining, the Opera and especially having fun. She lived life to its fullest. Jane has been a world traveler and has been awarded numerous awards in her real estate career; Top Producer and the Million Dollar Sales Club, to name a few. Jane is survived by her aunt, Daria Colella; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Cipollini; best friend, Suzie Pertz; nieces and nephews, Monica Green (Jeff), Annemarie Booth (Jeff), Joseph Cipollini (Mary Jo), Dominick Cipollini Jr., Denise Davenport, Marsha Cipollini, Kim Romano, Susan Young, Raymond Bryan, Michele Eldridge, Thomas Belnomi, Gina Miller, and Louis Cipollin; and great nieces and nephews, Arrianna Green, Jeffrey and Robert Booth, Ashley Grape, Devon Booth, and Alexandra and Thomas Cipollini. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Dominick, Gloria, Angelo, and Joseph. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13th from 9 to 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave, Downingtown, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the America , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015, To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 9, 2019