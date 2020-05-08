Jane Luckenbach Johnson, 58, of Downingtown, PA passed away on May 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jane was the beloved mother of Tyler Johnson and Chase Johnson. She was the cherished daughter of Dorothy Kressly (née Bulfin) and the late Bud Luckenbach. She is also survived by two brothers, Chadd and Corry Luckenbach. She was a 1978 graduate of East High School and was employed for most of her life in the flooring and carpet industry. She was a lifelong traveler and any spot in Europe was her favorite place to be. Jane came from a family of antique enthusiasts and her special interest was antique motorcycles which she was in the process of restoring. Hers was a life well lived and fully enjoyed. She leaves a host of long-time friends and loving family. She will be forever in our hearts. Services and interment will be private for family. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 8 to May 10, 2020.