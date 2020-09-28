1/1
Jane Riley Beaupre
Jane Riley Beaupre (Thomas), 87 of Cedar Park, Texas died September 13, 2020 in a private care home. Born November 16, 1932 in Malvern, Pa. she was the daughter of Victor and Helen Thomas. After Pennsylvania she spent significant amounts of time in California, as well as her later years in Lago Vista, Texas. Widowed, she was the mother of 4, survived by 3, son Thomas Michael McHugh and wife Gail of Beaverton, Oregon, son Mark William McHugh and wife Mendy of Cedar Park, Texas and daughter Shannon Hanna of Florence, Italy. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Michael Christopher McHugh, Mark Ryan McHugh, Melissa McHugh Dillon, Claire Madeline McHugh and Grady Cole Hanna. As well as 6 great-grandchildren, brother, Joe Thomas of Honeybrook, Pa., niece Rene Schnatz and nephew Keith Thomas. Also her beloved Bichon Daisy. She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor as well as her love of animals. She loved gardening and always took great pride in her yard and garden and always made anyone who visited feel welcome. Although challenged with the loss of a husband and child as a young mother, she was an example to all for her strength and perseverance, and her ability to continue to love wholeheartedly. Whether you called her Mom, Nanny, Nanu, or Miss Jane she will be missed by all those who loved her.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
