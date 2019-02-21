|
Jane A. (nee Clarke) Wasson, 81, of Honey Brook, PA, passed away on February 21, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1938, she was the daughter of the late James Lionel and Viola Wright (nee Shaub) Clarke. Jane was an avid Phillies fan and she loved staying at her beach house in Ocean City, MD. She was a member of the Goshen Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Jane was the beloved wife of Robert Wasson, Sr., with whom she shared 62 years of marriage; loving mother of Robert E. Wasson, Jr. (Gail), John R. Wasson (Beth A.), and Paul C. Wasson (Karen); adoring grandmother of Christopher, Carly, Laurel, Hayley, and Ethan and great-grandmother of Phillip and Natalie. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10-11 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Tel Hai Chapel, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344, followed by her Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Tel Hai Care Assurance, P.O. Box 190, Honey Brook, PA 19344, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 22, 2019