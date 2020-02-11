Daily Local News Obituaries
Janet A. DiGuardi, 85, formerly of Coatesville, passed away February 9, 2020 in the Highlands of Wyomissing. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Richard R. DiGuardi, who died June 16, 1999. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth A. (Krize) Kunkelman. Janet was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School. She enjoyed travel and shopping. Janet is survived by her two children, Joy D., wife of Kerry G. Reinsel, Exeter Twp; and Christopher K. DiGuardi, Flemington, NJ. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Richard C. DiGuardi, Jeffrey S. DiGuardi, Samantha E. Reinsel, and Chad M. Reinsel; two great grandchildren, Jackson DiGuardi, Everett DiGuardi, and canine companion, Greta. She was predeceased by her son, Richard S. DiGuardi. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 13, 2020
