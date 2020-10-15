1/1
Janet Blake Pepinsky
Janet Blake Pepinsky, aged 95, formerly of Willistown Township, Chester County, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Harrisburg, PA. Born in Demopolis, AL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas B. and Margaret (Levy) Blake. A graduate of Auburn University with a B.S. in Chemistry, Janet worked as a chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture before retiring to raise a family. Janet was predeceased by her husband, Eugene E. Pepinsky; and her brother, Thomas B. Blake, Jr., M.D. Her surviving family includes her sons, Eugene E. Pepinsky, Jr. (Sandy) of Camp Hill, PA, and Robert Blake Pepinsky (Laurie) of Arlington, MA; her two grandchildren, Thomas B. Pepinsky (Julie) of Ithaca, NY, and Elizabeth R. Pepinsky (Justin Lenyk) of Crofton, MD; two great-grandchildren, Elehu W. Pepinsky and Anisa M. Pepinsky; and a niece and several nephews. Janet loved life and brought meaning to the phrase “southern charm.” She loved being with her friends and relatives, watching and playing sports, gardening, traveling, reading, playing bridge and trivia games, and was devoted to her church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the Great Valley, Malvern, PA. Janet played tennis and golf into her 80s, and maintained her house and garden and was driving until she was almost 90. She was an active community volunteer; examples would include serving in various positions supporting the Paoli Library and transporting donated blood on behalf of the American Red Cross. Services and interment will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Janet’s final resting place will be in the cemetery at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the Great Valley, Malvern, PA. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
