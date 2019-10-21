|
Janet Leora Gallagher (nee Fowler), 83, of Narvon, passed away on October 19, 2019.
Born in West Chester in 1935, she was a daughter of the late Austin B. and Doris (nee Turpin) Fowler.
She was the proud owner of Janet's Dolls & Collectables in Paradise, PA, for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Unionville Grande #1971. She was also an avid bowler and she and her husband played on several leagues.
Janet was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Gallagher; the loving mother of Robert E. Gallagher, Jr. (Jeanne), Betty Jean Binaut (the late George), Jerry N. Stoner (Kristine), Terry G. Stoner (Melanie), Joseph D. Gallagher, Kathleen A. Stoner, Vickie Hunt-Wilson (Randy Brown), Wendy L. Gritz, and Diane S. Case (Michael); adoring grandmother of 21; caring great-grandmother of 21; and dear sister of William Fowler (Sandy). She was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Stoner; her brothers: Austin and Russell, and her grandson, Russell.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home. 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Bradford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Published in Daily Local News on Oct. 21, 2019