Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Gallagher Obituary
Janet Leora Gallagher (nee Fowler), 83, of Narvon, passed away on October 19, 2019.
Born in West Chester in 1935, she was a daughter of the late Austin B. and Doris (nee Turpin) Fowler.
She was the proud owner of Janet's Dolls & Collectables in Paradise, PA, for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Unionville Grande #1971. She was also an avid bowler and she and her husband played on several leagues.
Janet was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Gallagher; the loving mother of Robert E. Gallagher, Jr. (Jeanne), Betty Jean Binaut (the late George), Jerry N. Stoner (Kristine), Terry G. Stoner (Melanie), Joseph D. Gallagher, Kathleen A. Stoner, Vickie Hunt-Wilson (Randy Brown), Wendy L. Gritz, and Diane S. Case (Michael); adoring grandmother of 21; caring great-grandmother of 21; and dear sister of William Fowler (Sandy). She was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Stoner; her brothers: Austin and Russell, and her grandson, Russell.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home. 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Bradford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now