Janet Nason Korkuch, 65, of West Chester, PA passed away on May 28, 2020. Born on March 2, 1955 in Bryn Mawr, PA she was the daughter of Harry Nason and the late Sue Nason, a loving mother to Chris Korkuch and Katie Spratt and a devoted grandmother, sister and aunt. She worked most recently at Surrey Services for Seniors. Due to covid-19, services are private. Contributions in Janet’s memory may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation at www.lustgarten.org/donate. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.