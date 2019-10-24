|
|
Janet L. Calhoun, age 83, formerly of Gordonville & Cochranville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA. She was the wife of the late Donald G. Calhoun, Sr., who passed away on July 28, 2008. She was the daughter of the late Henry & Beulah Stutzman Umble. She was a member of Hershey Mennonite Church of Kinzers and in the past was a member of the Kennett Square Mennonite Church. In the past she had worked for the former M&N Sewing Factory, Georgetown, PA and various other local sewing factories. She enjoyed quilting, basket weaving and cake decorating. Surviving are 3 children: Hazel J. wife of Martin Bennethum of Leoma, TN, Jeffrey D. husband of Tamara Glackin Calhoun of New Providence, Michael T. Calhoun companion of Lori J. Blair Simmons of Christiana, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 siblings: Daryl R. husband of Lynn Porter Umble of Douglasville, PA, Sharon L. Stoltzfus of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a son Donald G. Calhoun, Jr., 5 brothers: John, Alvin, Allen, James & Henry Umble. Funeral service will take place from the Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, PA on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Lab officiating. Interment will be in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Friday, November 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. shiveryfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 25, 2019