Janet P. Martin, 85 yrs. of Honey Brook, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Hickory House Nursing Home, following a long illness. She was born on Wednesday, May 9, 1934 in Chester County, Pa. Janet was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred (Booker) Pechin. She was the wife of Ray L. Martin, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Janet was a graduate of the Haverford High School, Class of 1952. She was a customer service representative for PECO for 29+ years. Janet was a member of the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church and the former O.E.S. Samuel Fear Chapter # 417. She enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles. Janet was preceded in death by a son, Dale Ray Martin, a sister, Joan Moses, and two brothers, Gary and Bobby Little. She is survived in addition to her husband, by two daughters, Lynn wife of Bill Klumpp of Honey Brook & Diane Bagshaw of Blue Ball and a sister, Marty (Pechin) Parrino of Marysville, Tn. There are four grandchildren, Corey & Kayla Klumpp and Dana & Cassidy Bagshaw and a great grandson, Graham. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 AM from the Honey Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, Pa., with Pastor William J. Wisneski officiating. Interment will be private at the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Janet to Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, PO Box 276, Honey Brook, Pa. 19344-0276. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 24, 2019