Janet Speer, 93, of West Chester and Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Her husband of sixty-eight years, Richard, preceded her in death. Janet is survived by her two daughters, Susan Charles and Barbara DeCarlo (husband, Dominic), both of West Chester, and grandsons, Matt Charles (wife, Kelly) of Somers Point, NJ and Nick Charles (wife, Nicole) of Newport Beach, CA. Janet was fortunate to be able to enjoy her four great-grandchildren, Ava and Will Charles of California and Austin and Evan Charles of New Jersey. A private service will be held in March. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hickman, 400 N. Walnut St., West Chester, PA 19380; or Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2019