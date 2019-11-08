|
|
Janet Virginia Glatfelter Born April 17, 1927 in York, PA, Janet was the daughter of the late J. Fred Fischer and Florence Fischer. She was a graduate of William Penn Sr. High School and a graduate of the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania. She served as a skilled nurse of fifty years, a devoted wife of 45 years, a nurturing mother of 4, a grandmother of 11, a great grandmother of 10, a tireless volunteer at Dunwoody, Dowden and Lima Estates nursing homes, a selfless child-care and elder-care aid, a sharing room volunteer at Church of the Savior and Delaware County Christian School, nursery volunteer at Christ Community Church, the accountant and administrative assistant of the family business: Galaxie Corporation, and a Christian who knew Jesus as her Savior. It was He who enabled her to serve others and live an other-centered life. Janet follows her husband, Edward W. Glatfelter. She is survived by her four children: Edward F. Glatfelter and wife, Jean; Carol A. Pierce and husband, Richard; John W Glatfelter and wife, Bridget; and Nancy R. Mackay and husband, Kenneth. As well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Friends invited to her Memorial Service held at Lima Estates in Media, 411 N. Middletown Road, Media PA on the 2nd Floor Theatre on Wed, Nov 13th at 3pm followed by a calling from 7-9pm at Sweeney Funeral Home, 209 N. Newtown St. Road (252), in Newtown Square.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 11, 2019