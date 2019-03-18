|
Janice M. Boyle, 78, of Exton, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles P. Boyle, III. Mass: 10:00 a.m., Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs. Visitation from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Janice is survived by her sister, Katherine Burke; two nieces and a nephew. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2019